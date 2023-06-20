Rescuers in eastern France have rescued a stork that had its beak pinched in a Coca-Cola can, according to a local newspaper. Est Republicain June 20th.

According to the publication, the bird was seen by residents of the commune of La Truchere in the department of Saone-et-Loire. They called a squad of firefighters, who caught the stork with a net and freed its beak from the can. He was taken to the fire department, after which the bird was placed in an aviary. Despite his weakened state, he was able to drink on his own. In the future, the Athenas Wildlife Conservation Center will take care of the rehabilitation of the stork, the newspaper added.

For the first time, a stork with a beak stuck in a bank was spotted a week ago near the commune of Sharmoy in the Haute-Saône department. On Friday, June 16, the bird was seen again near the capital of the department, the city of Vesoul.

The published photos on the Web caused a wide public outcry in France. The head of the organization “League for the Protection of Birds” and former MP Mathieu Orfelen urged on his Twitter the regional office of the Coca-Cola company to get in touch with him and help resolve the situation.

It is noted that the company did not take part in the search for the bird. However, representatives of the brand contacted the French media to express their regret over the incident.