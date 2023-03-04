The French star author Michel Houellebecq lost his lawsuit against the distribution of a sex film starring himself on Friday, various French media report. The judge in Paris ruled that the trailer of the film Kirac 27 did not violate his privacy and ordered the writer to pay a small compensation to the Dutch producer Stefan Ruitenbeek of the art collective KIRAC.

#French #star #author #fails #ban #Dutch #porn #film #court