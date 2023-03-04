The French star author Michel Houellebecq lost his lawsuit against the distribution of a sex film starring himself on Friday, various French media report. The judge in Paris ruled that the trailer of the film Kirac 27 did not violate his privacy and ordered the writer to pay a small compensation to the Dutch producer Stefan Ruitenbeek of the art collective KIRAC.
#French #star #author #fails #ban #Dutch #porn #film #court
Cleaning | Many people try to wipe the grill surfaces in the kitchen, but the dirt just spreads – The pictures before and after show how a simple method works
Many people suffer from stained grill surfaces in the kitchen, where fingerprints stick to them. We tested how to clean...
Leave a Reply