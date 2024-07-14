Amélie Oudéa-Castéra entered the river that runs through Paris as a way of trying to show that it is no longer unfit for swimming

Two weeks before the Paris Olympics, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra took a dip in the River Seine, which runs through the French capital, this Saturday (13.Jul.2024).

She was accompanied by triathlete Alexis Hanquinquant, who will be the country’s flag bearer at the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

The minister disclosed diving into your X (formerly Twitter) profile. “Promise fulfilled”said in the publication.

Watch:

Tenuous promise! 🏊 With @AHanquinquantour Paralympic triathlon champion, who made his debut in Paris 2024! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/SsJYaWwhSS — Amélie Oudéa-Castéra (@AOC1978) July 13, 2024

According to the news agency Reutersthe two jumped into the river near the Inválidos Bridge and the Alexandre 3rd Bridge, where the swimming stages of the games will be held.

The Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has also promised to jump into the Seine before the start of the Olympics to prove that the river is clean.

Authorities had declared, about a month before the games, that tests indicated the Seine was still unfit for swimming.

Despite a $1.5 billion project to clean up the Seine’s waters, testing carried out in mid-June indicated that the river had not met necessary standards.