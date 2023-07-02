“RV”: the carbines “Vepr-12” were noticed at the French security forces suppressing the unrest

Vepr-12 carbines were noticed at the French security forces suppressing the unrest in the country. This is reported Telegram-channel “Operation Z: Military commissars of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

“Vepr-12 Hammer carbines of the Russian company VPO were seen in the hands of the French police special forces RAID in the zone of riots,” the report says.

Large-scale protests and pogroms in France began after June 27, when a policeman killed a 17-year-old during his arrest. Law enforcement agencies said that the young man did not obey the demands of the police. The shooter was charged.