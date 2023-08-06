The French-Spanish firefighting teams are fighting the strong winds that hit the Portbou region and making it difficult to extinguish the fire that broke out in the Portbou forests located on the Spanish border with France, after it destroyed about 575 hectares of forest area on Saturday and Sunday morning without being able to extinguish it.

The French-Spanish firefighting teams are trying to control the flames that have become due to strong winds by moving to a second area of ​​600 hectares on the Mediterranean bank of Spain at its border with France, which will complicate the tasks of fire-fighting aircraft.

The French-Spanish rescue teams working jointly to put out the fire in the region had to evacuate 150 residents of the region towards shelters allocated to them, while others were forced to spend the night trapped inside their homes.

Later, the firefighting teams were able to control part of the fire, but the winds that blew in the area caused the flames to flicker and spread, which complicated the missions of the “Kanadir” water-bombing aircraft.

And the French authorities sent dozens of trucks to extinguish the fire in an attempt to prevent its expansion and expansion, especially in the neighboring French Pyrenees-Orientales region, while they opened an investigation to find out the causes of the fire.

The wind speed that blew in the area and made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach about 110 kilometers per hour, according to the weather monitoring services in France.