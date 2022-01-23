French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin has died trying to row across the Atlantic alone. In a post on Facebook, his support team wrote that the Portuguese coast guard found 75-year-old Savin dead in the cabin of his rowboat on Saturday. “Unfortunately, this time the ocean was stronger than our friend,” the message read.
