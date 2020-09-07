Two French troopers, deployed on Operation Barkhane, died on Saturday, September 5. They belonged to the primary regiment of parachute hussars from Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées). The troopers have been patrolling in a lightweight armored automobile when a roadside selfmade machine exploded. A 3rd soldier is significantly injured. The assault was claimed by a bunch linked to Al Qaeda. It occurred in northeastern Mali within the Tessalit area, on the border with Algeria.

It is a new check for Operation Barkhane. “Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Overseas Affairs, confirms what Emmanuel Macron has mentioned a number of occasions when he visited Africa in latest months: ‘no query, to raise the guard quite the opposite, it’s a query of strengthen the motion of the army ‘”, explains Jeff Wittenberg, stay from the Ministry of Overseas Affairs.

This choice to strengthen army motion was taken at a summit in Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) initially of the yr. “Jean-Yves Le Drian affirms that this Barkhane operation is profitable, in sure areas of the Sahel the jihadists are retreating”. Mali’s political future stays unknown with the overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, “this political instability advantages the jihadists”.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information