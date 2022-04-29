BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent. Paris Friday, April 29, 2022, 8:39 p.m.



The French Socialist Party (PS) on Friday suspended negotiations with La France Insumisa, the far-left party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, to reach an agreement to present common left-wing candidates in the June legislative elections.

«We want to reach an agreement of all the left and the environmentalists. But to achieve this, that means sharing a true logic. We must break with all hegemonic logic and accept plurality. At this time, we have no guarantees,” wrote the first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, in an internal message to the leaders of the party’s federations.

The suspension of the negotiations, however, does not imply their definitive rupture. Faure turned the ball back on Mélenchon’s match. According to the socialist leader, La Francia Insumisa is the one that has “the responsibility of uniting” the left-wing parties for the legislative elections, having received the most votes of all of them in the presidential elections.

The announcement of the suspension of the negotiations between socialists and “unsubmissive” surprised politicians and journalists, since hours before the PS leadership had announced “convergences” with La Francia Unsumisa on several key points of its program: a minimum wage of 1,400 euros per month, retirement at the age of 60 and non-compliance with “certain European rules”. This announcement had been interpreted as a first step towards an imminent agreement, but hours later the negotiations were suspended.

The will of the leadership of the Socialist Party to reach an agreement with Mélenchon’s party has caused important tensions within the PS, divided between those who are in favor of an agreement and those who are categorically opposed, considering that, for example, Europeanism of the socialists is incompatible with the euroscepticism of La Francia Insumisa.

Former Socialist President François Hollande warned this week that if the Socialist Party reaches an electoral agreement with La Francia Insumisa, it is in danger of “disappearing”.

“It is not possible for a coalition (of parties) to entail the disappearance of the political identities that make it up, adherence to a movement, the banner of a movement or the leader of a movement,” said Socialist Senator David Assouline, who declared against “the placement under tutelage” of the Socialist Party and “submission to others.”

Mélenchon’s party negotiates bilaterally with socialists, environmentalists and communists an agreement to achieve a “union of the left” in the legislative elections with the aim of obtaining a greater number of seats in the National Assembly.

Mélenchon was the most voted left-wing candidate in the first round of the presidential elections. He was third, with 22% of the votes, but failed to qualify for the second round. The ecologist Yannick Jadot obtained 4.6% of the votes; the communist Fabien Roussel, 2.28%; and the socialist Anne Hidalgo, a humiliating 1.75%.