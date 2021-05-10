The French Socialist Party (PS) celebrated this Monday the 40th anniversary of the coming to power of François Mitterrand (1916-1996). The party was divided and plunged into a crisis. Its members are aware that, if the left does not join, the most likely thing is that the duel between Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen will be repeated in the second round of the 2022 presidential elections.

On May 10, 1981, Mitterrand, a candidate from the left, became president of the Republic, defeating Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, outgoing president and candidate of the Republic, by 51.7% of the votes against 48.2%. the right. Mitterrand thus became the first socialist president of the Fifth Republic, after 23 years of the left in the opposition.

Among his achievements in the 14 years he was in power, the abolition of the death penalty, the decriminalization of homosexuality, the 39-hour work week, the fifth week of paid vacation and retirement at age 60.

But, 40 years after his victory, many in France also remember the shadows of his presidency. For example, a report was recently published on “the overwhelming responsibility” of France in the 1994 genocide of the Tutsis in Rwanda during the Mitterrand presidency, although it exempts all “intentional complicity” in the massacre of the French authorities.

The Socialists staged their division on Sunday. While former President François Hollande and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, traveled to Creusot to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Mitterrand’s victory, the first secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, stayed in the French capital. The official version of his absence was that he preferred to participate in the Climate March in Paris, but, in reality, according to the French press, it was not because he felt bad that the organizers of the meeting only let Hollande make a speech.

“Mitterand understood that it was not the union that made the force, but the force that made the union”, said Hollande, who, considers that “nothing is lost if, in autumn, a force is constituted, a program is elaborated and an incarnation is found ».

“Not only do I believe that socialist and social democratic ideas, from François Mitterrand to myself, through Lionel Jospin, have contributed to changing lives for the better since 1981, but they remain relevant in the crises we are going through, as they put the State to guarantee market regulation, such as the demand for solidarity and the need to reform to reduce inequalities, “added Hollande, the second socialist president.

The French left is, however, totally divided in the face of the 2022 presidential elections and they do not seem to be able to overcome their differences and ego struggles to present a single candidate. The Socialist Party still does not have an official candidate for 2022. Hidalgo will decide in the fall if he finally makes the leap to national politics.

If presidential elections were held in France today, no leftist party would qualify for the second round, according to a recent poll by Challenges magazine and Harris Interactive. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La Francia Insumisa (the equivalent of Podemos in France), would obtain 11% of the votes, ahead of Yannick Jadot (Europa Ecología Los Verdes) and Anne Hidalgo (Socialist Party), tied at 6 % intention of votes.