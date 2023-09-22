The winter season will start in a few months, but skiers will no longer be able to go to La Sambuy in the French Haute-Savoie. The city council has decided to permanently close the ski resort due to a lack of snow.

The idyllic La Sambuy, 45 minutes from Annecy, is a small ski area with three lifts and a handful of slopes reaching up to 1850 meters. The location is beautiful, in the middle of the mountain with a breathtaking view of Lake Annecy, the Aravis and Mont Blanc. But snow is increasingly absent.

“We used to have snow from December 1 to March 30,” Jacques Dalex, the mayor of La Sambuy, told CNN. However, last winter there was only snow for ‘four weeks, and even then it was not a large amount’, according to the mayor. As a result, ‘stones and rocks appeared very quickly on the slopes’.



Due to the lack of snow, the resort suffers an annual operating loss of approximately 500,000 euros. Just keeping the elevators running costs 80,000 euros per year. In short, it is no longer profitable to start a new ski season. The ski lifts are being dismantled.

There is now a message on the La Sambuy website that the ski area is 'permanently closed', following a decision by the municipal council. "Thank you all for all the wonderful years we spent by your side," it said. Yet La Sambuy still hopes to attract visitors as a summer and outdoor destination for walking, exercising and enjoying the beautiful nature.

Petition

Not everyone wants to accept the decision. The association’s petition ‘Tous ensemble pour La Sambuy’ (All together for La Sambuy) has already yielded more than 1,900 signatures. The association advocates operating the resort in a more sustainable manner and keeping the chairlift open to mountain hikers in the summer.

La Sambuy is not the only French ski area in crisis. Last year, Saint-Firmin, another small resort in the Hautes-Alpes department, opted to remove its ski lift after the winter season was shortened from months to weeks due to climate change.