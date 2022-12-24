French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is suing the state of Nepal because he believes he was wrongly convicted of a series of murders in the 1970s. Sobhraj, also known as The Serpent to the eponymous and well-watched Netflix series about him, is Saturday morning according to French media arrived in Paris.

The now 78-year-old Frenchman was released this week for health reasons after being detained for almost twenty years. “I’m doing well,” was his first response to AFP news agency. “I have to sue many people, including the state of Nepal.” Sobhraj called the courts and judges “biased” and strongly criticized the verdict they had drawn up.

Last year, Netflix released the series The Serpent based on the deeds of Sobhraj, alias Alain Gautier. The initially charming Frenchman poses as a jewelry dealer and seduces several Western backpackers to visit his residence. There he then poisons or drugs them. He strangles and kills some victims, after which he burns their bodies.

Dutch diplomat

Often the tourists cannot flee because Sobhraj has taken and forged their passports. The Dutch duo Henk Bintanja (29) and his girlfriend Cornelia Hemker (25) also fall prey to the Frenchman, who is ultimately convicted thanks to the persistent efforts of the Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg, who works in Thailand.

Knippenberg also plays an important role in the Netflix series. After finding the burnt bodies of his compatriots in a morgue, he bites into the matter despite resistance from the local authorities. The diplomat eventually collects enough evidence that leads to a prosecution of the Frenchman in 1976.

In India, Sobhraj was eventually sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of a Frenchman. After ten years he escaped from prison, but was then recaptured and imprisoned for ten years. In 2004, Sobhraj was sentenced to life imprisonment after Knippenberg provided new evidence.