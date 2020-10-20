French Senator Valerie Boyer called for the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is reported by RIA News…

The parliamentarian noted that she was going to submit to the Senate a bill on the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). She also condemned the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan in the region. According to her, to resist the Azerbaijani offensive in Karabakh means to prevent the spread of Turkish Islam in Europe.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia, France and the United States of being the main suppliers of weapons to Armenia. He noted that the OSCE Minsk Group provides Armenia with comprehensive support with weapons.

The situation in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan decided to cease fire on humanitarian grounds from 00:00 local time on October 18. At the same time, the sides accused each other of shelling and non-compliance with the ceasefire.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) is recognized by two partially recognized states – Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic. Azerbaijan tried to return the region by force, after which the war began. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the NKR signed a truce. Military operations are resumed periodically.