The immigration reform of the French president, Emmanuel Macronsuffered a severe setback in the Senate (upper house), where the majority right-wing opposition hardened the repressive side of the project, as the withdrawal of emergency medical aid to people without papers.

The project, which must now be debated in the National Assembly (lower house) after the vote in the Senate scheduled for this Tuesday, was initially based on two pillars: controlling immigration and improving integration. The senators prioritized the first in their amendments.

The legislators thus tightened the criteria for family reunification and access to nationality, conditioned social aid for foreigners to having five years of residence and eliminated State Medical Aid for people without papers, among others.

The temporary regularization of workers in an irregular situation in sectors with a shortage of labor, which the right wanted to eliminate, was finally maintained in the text, but specifying that it would be treated on a case-by-case basis and in an “exceptional manner.”

Migrant aid associations said they were “scandalized” by this “festival of horrors” and they called on the National Assembly, which begins the examination of the reform on December 11, to reverse this tightening of immigration policy by the Senate.

The ruling party is divided. Although the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, welcomed a project “enriched” by the Senate, deputy Sacha Houlié, representative of the center-left current, said that they would restore “the initial project.”

In the face of criticism from the extreme right, With this reform, which speeds up expulsions, the government seeks to demonstrate “firmness” against immigrationbut it lacks the necessary majority in the bicameral Parliament to move it forward without changes.

AFP