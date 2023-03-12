The French Senate approved, this Saturday (11), the controversial pension reform promoted by President Emmanuel Macron, while thousands of people took to the streets, although the movement has lost strength.

The vote was a key step in putting the reform in place, which still needs to be approved by the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, possibly on Thursday.

“An important step has been taken”, declared Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, after 195 senators voted in favor of the proposal and 112 against. “Despite attempts at obstruction by certain groups, the democratic debate has ended.”

Borne assured that the government “will continue to put all its energy” to go “until the end of the democratic process for this text to be voted”.

The unions called the protest for Saturday with the hope of attracting more workers, and they still and still hope to force Macron to withdraw from the proposal.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 368,000 people took to the streets in France this Saturday, 48,000 of them in Paris. The number is lower than that of February 16 (440,000 in France, 37,000 in the capital), the day that had mobilized the smallest number of demonstrators since the beginning of the protest movements, in late January.

However, the CGT union estimated that there were more than a million demonstrators this Saturday, 300,000 of them in Paris.

– Unpopular reform –

A recount by consultancy Occurrence for a media group, including the AFP, lowered estimates of the number of protesters in Paris to 33,000 on Saturday.

Two-thirds of French people, according to polls, are against the plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 as of 2030, in addition to bringing forward to 2027 the contribution requirement for 43 years (and not 42 as currently) so that the retiree receives the full pension.

The rejection of the French has been demonstrated in several protests since January 19, as well as transport and energy strikes.

“It’s the final stretch,” said Marylise Leon, deputy general secretary of the CFDT union. “Everything is at stake now,” she declared in an interview with Franceinfo radio.

Tension over the reform peaked this week after Macron refused to accept meetings with union representatives, sparking “a lot of irritation”, according to Philippe Martinez, leader of the CGT.

“When millions of people are on the streets, when there are strikes and all we get from the other side is silence, people ask: What else do we have to do to be heard?”, he said, before calling for a referendum on the reform. social security.

“Since he is very sure of himself, the President of the Republic should consult the people. We will see what the people’s response is, ”he proposed.

“I implore those who govern this country to get out of this form of social movement denial,” insisted CFDT union leader Laurent Berger.

