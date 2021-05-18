Preclinical trials of an asthma vaccine have been successfully completed in France. Now scientists at the University of Pasteur want to conduct the first phase of clinical trials in humans. This was reported on May 17 by the edition New Atlas…

The results of the experiments showed that the vaccine generates antibodies against those molecules that are responsible for the severity of asthma. Half of asthmatics show excessive production in the airways of two inflammatory molecules, IL-13 and IL-4.

Research has shown that blocking these two inflammatory molecules reduces the incidence of severe flare-ups of asthma and improves lung function. This suggests that a vaccine offering long-term inhibition of these immune molecules is possible and potentially safe.

If the new stage of trials is successful, then the drug can relieve the disease of many patients. In the near future, the drug will be tested on volunteers. Several studies will be required in the coming years before the vaccine can be widely used.

Earlier, on May 11, it was reported that French scientists led by Laurent Rebert of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, together with American colleagues, determined that vaccination against interleukin signaling molecules could protect laboratory mice from asthma caused by allergies for at least 11 weeks.