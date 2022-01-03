BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Monday, 3 January 2022, 19:01



The French students returned to class on Monday after two weeks of vacation. They return with a reinforced sanitary protocol, despite the fear of many parents and teachers that contagions in the classrooms will spike even more in the middle of the wave of omicron, the most contagious variant of covid-19.

“An open school with reinforced sanitary conditions”, promised on Twitter the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, who presented the new rules for diagnosis and isolation due to coronavirus. The government’s objective seems clear. “Protect all students and adults and guarantee an education for all,” according to the ministry’s website. To achieve this, they want to “do more tests to avoid class closings.”

From now on, if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, they will not be able to return to class and must isolate themselves for a period of five or seven days, depending on whether they have the full schedule or are not vaccinated. To return to college or institute you must submit a negative test. If there is a positive case in a class, the other students who are contacts must do three tests (one PCR or antigen test and two self-tests) in four days to see the evolution. Of course, the first negative test will allow them to return to class.

“What changes is that, from now on, when the family takes the first test, they will receive two free self-tests at the pharmacy so that the students can take the test again at home two days and four days after the first test. Parents must certify in writing that they have taken the tests and that they are negative, “explained Blanquer.

The decision of President Emmanuel Macron to keep going back to school on January 3 and not delay it, as other countries have done due to the wave of infections by the omicron variant, is, according to Blanquer, “consistent” with what the French Government has done since the beginning of this health crisis. «Children are the priority of priorities. School is essential for children ”, recalled the Minister of Education in a television interview. Union criticism

“The Government has chosen to give priority to the economy over health and has fully endorsed Jean-Michel Blanquer’s doctrine of an ‘open school’ under all conditions, despite its driving role in the circulation of the epidemic and with a extremely contagious variant, “criticized the primary school teachers union SNUipp-FSU.

At least a third of French teachers will be contaminated or contacted during the month of January, the Scientific Council predicted a few days ago. Parents fear that, given the high contagion of the omicron variant, this will translate into an absence of teachers in the centers and the difficulty of finding substitutes to teach.

Macron opted to gradually reopen schools and institutes in May 2020, after two months of strict confinement. Only schools closed their doors again for three weeks in April 2021. France is one of the countries that has kept schools open for the longest time during the pandemic. French children over the age of five can get vaccinated against covid-19.

Certificate and vaccines



On the other hand, the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, defended this Monday in the National Assembly the bill so that the covid certificate is only valid for vaccinated people. He recalled that the objective of this bill “is not to restrict the individual freedoms of the French, but to save lives.”

During this debate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, presidential candidate of La Francia Insumisa (the French Podemos), was against giving this certificate only to vaccinated, considering that it is “100% ineffective.” “This vaccine is a leaky racket,” he said. For his part, Paul Molac, deputy of the parliamentary group Liberties and Territories, considered that this bill is, in reality, “a mandatory vaccination in disguise.”

If this text is approved by both chambers, as of January 15, non-vaccinated French people will not be able to access cinemas, theaters, museums, monuments, bars, cafes, gyms and trains, since they will require the COVID certificate for get in.