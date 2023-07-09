French Riots | Up to 2,000 people defied the ban on demonstrations in Paris

Saturday’s demonstration was called by the family of a man who died in police custody in 2016. However, the protest was banned due to the tense situation.

About 2,000 defied a ban on demonstrations in central Paris on Saturday as people gathered to remember a young black man who died seven years ago.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the protests.

Saturday’s demonstration had been called Adama Traore family. 24-year-old Traoré was a dark-skinned Frenchman who died in police custody in 2016. His fate has been compared to that of an American of George Floyd to a violent death in 2020.

Originally, the demonstration against police violence and racial discrimination was planned as a march to Persan and Beaumont-sur-Oise, the same suburb where Traoré died.

Several trade unions, parties and associations had also invited people to participate in Traoré’s memorial demonstration.

However, the authorities banned the demonstration and the new event planned to replace it in the Place de la République in Paris. The reasons given were the overly sensitive situation and the risk of disorder.

in France broke out at the end of June riots 17-year-old Nahel– after the death of a young man shot by the police. The riots have since subsided, but the ban on the Traoré memorial protest sparked a strong backlash.

Adama Traoré’s sister Assa Traoré criticized the authorities’ decision. According to him, the government does not respect the death of his younger brother.

“The government has decided to add gasoline to the playgrounds,” the sister said in a video posted on Twitter.

“They accept neo-Nazi marches but won’t let us march. France cannot teach us moral lessons. Its police are racist and violent.”

French activist and sister of the deceased Adama Traoré, Assa Traoré, addressed the public and media ahead of a planned protest at the Place de la République in Paris on Saturday.

An investigation has been started against Assa Traoré for organizing a prohibited event. Also brother Youssouf Traoré has been arrested near the demonstration and later taken to the hospital, the organizers said.

According to the organizers, the demonstration was peaceful, and they do not understand the brother’s arrest.

After the ban on the Paris march, dozens of new protests against police violence were also announced elsewhere in France. Demonstrations were organized in places such as Marseille and Strasbourg, while Lille city authorities banned the gathering.

Politicianslike the president Emmanuel Macronand several French authorities have denied structural racism in the country’s law enforcement in the aftermath of the Nahel shooting.

Nahel drove a car without a driving license and was stopped and shot by the police. The suspect’s police lawyer has said that the police had aimed at the driver’s leg. The young man started to drive away, which is when the police hit the driver in the chest, according to what he said.

After the incident, politicians have come under pressure from human rights groups. People demand answers to questions about, for example, ethnic profiling and police recruitment and training.

More than 3,700 people have been arrested in the riots following Nahel’s death. According to official data, at least 1,160 of them have been minors.