French Riots | The grandmother demands the protesters to stop, the number of arrests fell clearly in France

In the night before Monday, 157 protesters were arrested, which is significantly less than the number of the weekend.

French clearly fewer people were arrested in the demonstrations between Sunday and Monday than in previous nights, reports for example in French newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro.

According to the newspapers, the French Ministry of the Interior announced on Monday that the police had arrested 157 people throughout the country. More than 700 people were arrested the night before Sunday, and more than 1,300 the night before Saturday.

Dead Nahelin grandmother Nadia asked protesters on Sunday to remain calm and stop destroying places. Nadia thinks the protesters are using Nahel’s death as an excuse to riot.

Monday 20 of the arrests the night before were made in the capital Paris and its suburbs, the newspapers say. Local of Le Parisien according to the arrests have also led to the first charges.

Le Parisien says that, according to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 250 attacks on police officers during the five days of demonstrations in the country, and 700 officials were injured.

In addition, the protesters have burned at least 5,000 cars and damaged more than 1,000 buildings.

The Champs-Élysées, the most famous pedestrian street in Paris, had a lot of visitors on Sunday. A day earlier, protesters clashed with the police there, reports AFP.

French president Emmanuel Macron has met closely with ministers, and on Tuesday he will meet the mayors of the 220 cities affected by the protests.

The country’s mayors have asked people to gather around city halls on Monday, French newspapers say.

The purpose is to condemn the attack on the night between Saturday and Sunday in L’Haÿ-les-Roses, a southern suburb of Paris, by the mayor of the municipality by Vincent Jeanbrun to the home. In the attack, his wife and one of his children were injured.

Already The six-night protests began on Tuesday when the police stopped a car driven by 17-year-old Nahel of Algerian background and shot him dead when he tried to drive away without permission.

The police lied about the course of events before a video spread on social media showed the police threatening to shoot the young driver. According to Reuters, the shooting of the young driver was the third such incident this year.