French Riots | Marseille postpones Pride parade due to riots, Macron cancels state visit to Germany

Saturday night a total of 1,311 protesters were arrested throughout France during the riots. Violence and looting had continued in France for the fourth night in a row, when the riots broke out after the police killed a 17-year-old youth during a traffic inspection on Tuesday.

1,350 vehicles and 234 buildings were set on fire or destroyed, and a total of 2,560 fires were counted on the roads, although France had sent a total of about 45,000 police and gendarmes on the streets by Saturday night, supported by light armored vehicles.

Despite this, the disturbances on the night before Saturday were “much milder” than previous nights, the Minister of the Interior estimates by Gérald Darman on Saturday morning. However, Darman’s assessment of leniency can be compared to his comments about the night before Friday, which he had characterized as “a night of rare violence”.

Looting took place at least in the cities of Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble. Demonstrators also set fire to cars and garbage cans, for example.

According to preliminary information, 79 policemen and gendarmes were injured during the night.

Because of the riots, the president Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that he was postponing his planned state visit to Germany for Sunday, reports news agency Reuters.

The French interior minister described the violence of Saturday night’s riots as “much milder” than the previous days. The photo shows a policeman investigating a car that was flipped onto its roof in Lyon.

An employee was investigating the destruction of a looted store in Lyon on Saturday.

Particularly the riots became violent in the southern French city of Marseille. The police said already at two in the morning that they had arrested almost 90 young people in the city, often with their faces covered, who were accused of robbery or attempted robbery, AFP says.

The mayor of the city Benoît Payan wrote on Twitter that he condemned looting and vandalism. Payan asked the administration to immediately send additional help to maintain order.

Due to the riots in Marseille, the Pride parade planned for Saturday had to be postponed. The event organizers inform about it in a social media post in the bulletin.

Concerned According to the looting and damage caused by the riots, the tourism sector of Paris is also affected.

The hotel and catering industry employers’ association tells about the wave of cancellations and attacks, thefts and destruction of restaurants and cafes, reports news agency AFP.

The tourism industry fears that the effects of the riots could be far-reaching.

“If this continues like this, it can make things much more difficult [vuoden 2024] the organization of the Paris Olympics, especially since a large part of the events take place in Seine-Saint-Denis”, says the director of the Paris Tourist Office Jean-François Rial According to AFP.

Seine-Saint-Denis is a suburb north of Paris, near Nanterre, where the 17-year-old who was killed was from.

French waking up to investigate the traces of the night’s riots, the funeral of Nahel, who was shot by the police in the western suburbs of Paris, began, a French Le Monde tells. According to the newspaper, numerous residents of Nanterre arrive to pay their respects to the local who died on Tuesday.

According to Le Monde, the victim’s family wanted to keep the funeral private and the media was not allowed to attend.

In the year 2005 Violent suburban riots in France lasted three weeks, leading to a national state of emergency.

On Friday, the UN demanded France to intervene in racist discrimination in police operations.

A cyclist rode his bike over burnt debris in Lyon.