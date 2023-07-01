French Riots | Local riots are not a new phenomenon in France, but Macron’s response differs from his predecessors

In 2005, suburban riots stretched into three weeks and prompted the government to declare a state of emergency. The current French leadership now responded to the unrest first with conciliatory measures, but the government’s balance is fragile.

Weekend will be decisive, says a researcher familiar with protest movements and extremism Gwenaëlle Bauvois from the University of Helsinki. Then we can guess whether the French president will succeed Emmanuel Macron to calm the violent riots – and how hard the authorities still have to resort to.

On Friday, the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that “the government is exploring all options” when asked about the possibility of declaring a state of emergency. A state of emergency would give the authorities more power to curb unrest.

Borne’s comments were preceded by a “night of rare violence”, according to the interior minister by Gerald Darman characterized. Rioters set thousands of fires, burned cars, looted businesses and destroyed public buildings.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 249 police and gendarmes were injured between Thursday and Friday. None of the policemen were seriously injured. Hundreds of people were arrested. In addition, one person died in riots in the French overseas territory of French Guiana, according to the French newspaper Le Monde.

French riot police in Nanterre on Thursday.

The Minister of the Interior has very quickly concentrated a large number of forces to contain the unrest, says the assistant professor via email Guillaume Farde from the Institut d’études politiques de Paris. Thursday and Friday the night before There are 40,000 police officers patrolling the streets of France.

“He’s trying to reduce violence with passive arrests. It’s a strategy that can pay off. But it is also risky, because such a number of authorities cannot be mobilized for a long time.”

French fries remember the year 2005. At that time, the violent suburban riots lasted for three weeks and got the prime minister at the time, by Dominique de Villepin to declare a state of emergency.

Less than twenty years ago, the riots of disadvantaged neighborhood youth started after two teenagers who were being chased by the police had died. Now the initial setting is the same: unrest broke out after the police shot dead a 17-year-old Nahel– son’s on Tuesday in Nanterre.

Riot police on the west side of Paris on Thursday.

In both cases, the riots have been connected to the debate about ethnic profiling and police violence.

According to Gwenaëlle Bauvoinen, the current week’s unrest should rather be equated with the earlier suburb riots in France, not, for example, the yellow vest movement or the spring protests against the pension reform.

The group opposing the pension reform was very diverse and included people of different ages from many different social groups. Local riots, on the other hand, involve a lot of young people, who are united by the experience of being disadvantaged, Bauvois describes.

on his Twitter account President Macron also stated that a third of those arrested were young, some of whom were very young.

“I call parents to account,” the president wrote.

In local riots and opposing police violence and structural racism is nothing new in France.

“However, the difference is that the general population is much more aware of these problems these days,” says Bauvois.

Nowadays, the people demand the authorities to be more and more accountable for their actions. There are many different types of abuse, but the cases where the victim is young or the situation has been recorded on video are more likely to become public, Bauvois estimates.

According to him, for example of George Floyd the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States that followed the death in the spring of 2020 created a resonance in France and increased awareness.

The riots continued on Friday.

The key change has been seen in Macron’s actions, which have differed from the actions of French decision-makers at the time of the 2005 riots, Bauvois states.

“Macron immediately condemned the actions of the police. He has tried to calm the situation and avoid police violence.”

“But after last night, it’s hard to judge what will happen next.”

As the violence escalates, Macron can tighten his grip. There were signs of this already on Friday, when the police union called the rioters vermin.

Son the police officer who shot is currently in custody. It remains to be seen whether the riots will still provoke some sort of political response.

Some work has been done in the French police to eradicate police violence and structural racism, says Bauvois.

“But institutions change slowly. People change faster.”

The mother of the dead Nahel boy has given a public service to the television channel For France 5 an interview in which he says he blames only one person for his son’s death: the policeman who shot the boy.

“I don’t blame the whole police force,” the boy’s mother said according to CNN.

Riots have weakened Macron’s administration, Associate Professor Farde estimates.

“On the left, Unyielding France refuses to call for peace and in a sense throws gasoline on the flames. On the right, the government is criticized for its inability to maintain order.”

“The balance is therefore very fragile, and the government cannot afford to let the crisis continue.”

For example, changing the interior minister just a year before the Olympics is not an option, Farde states.

“Having said that, even the smallest event with a strong emotional charge, such as the death of a rioter or a police officer, could bring down a government.”

