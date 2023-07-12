French Riots | Damages of hundreds of millions of euros from the riots

According to the head of the Association of Insurance Companies, more than 11,000 compensation claims have been made in connection with the riots.

in France the rioting that followed the death of a teenage boy has caused at least 650 million euros in damages.

The head of the French association of insurance companies told about it on Tuesday Florence Lustman, according to which more than 11,000 compensation claims have been made in connection with the riots. About one-third of the claimed damages are related to damage caused to the property of local authorities.

Lustman estimated last week that at least 280 million euros in damages are being sought. However, he stressed that many compensation claims had yet to be made at that time.

Earlier this month, the French finance minister urged insurance companies to extend the deadline for claims.

Of recent times the unrest began after the police shot dead a 17-year-old boy of Algerian background in Paris at the end of June. In connection with the unrest, cars have been burned in various parts of the country, in addition to which buildings have been damaged and public spaces have been vandalized.

The UN Committee on Racial Discrimination CERD demanded on Friday that France ensure that the shooting is thoroughly investigated. CERD also called for a ban on ethnic profiling. CERD has expressed its concern about ethnic profiling and the use of force by officials.

In addition, CERD condemned mass arrests and arrests of protesters, but also rioting and destruction of public and private property.