Monday, July 10, 2023
French Riots | BBC: France banned the use of fireworks in connection with the celebration of the national day due to possible unrest

July 9, 2023
French Riots | BBC: France banned the use of fireworks in connection with the celebration of the national day due to possible unrest

Fireworks have recently been used in protests organized after the shooting of a 17-year-old by the police last month.

France has banned the sale, transport and possession of fireworks in connection with the celebration of the National Day, says BBC. National Day is celebrated in France next Friday, July 14.

According to the order issued by the country’s government on Sunday, the ban is intended to prevent disturbances that may threaten public order. The ban does not apply to fireworks organized by local authorities.

Fireworks have recently been used in protests following the police shooting of a 17-year-old in the Paris suburb of Nanterre last month.

In addition, in recent years, during the National Day celebrations, firecrackers thrown by young people have caused disturbances in connection with the events organized in the streets and squares.

