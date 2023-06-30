French Riots | Armored vehicles took to the streets of France, police unions called the protesters “cancers”.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne announced that the police will use armored vehicles to quell the protests

Hundreds people have been arrested and hundreds of police have been injured as a result of three nights of protests and riots in France.

French Minister of the Interior by Gerald Darman said on Friday morning, according to the news agency AFP, that 667 protesters were arrested across the country the night before, compared to 150 the night before. Darmanin called the events a night of “rare violence”.

During Thursday evening and night, one person died in riots in the French overseas territory of French Guiana, according to a French newspaper Le Monde.

On Friday Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne announced that the police would use armored vehicles to quell the protests, and that the number of military gendarmes comparable to the police would be increased on the streets.

In addition, large public events are canceled citing safety.

Interior Minister Darmanin also called for public transport to be stopped throughout France on Friday at 9pm.

On Thursday evening, public transport was suspended in Paris, where there have also been curfews in the surrounding areas.

The interior minister also proposed restrictions on the sale of fireworks, gasoline canisters and other flammable products, reports Le Monde.

French president Emmanuel Macron appealed to the parents of young protesters after an emergency meeting on Friday, blaming the riots on video games. Many of the arrested protesters are 14-15 years old.

According to Macron, young people seem to imitate the video games that “addicted” them and “live them for real” on the streets.

“It is the parents’ duty to keep [erittäin nuoret tai nuoret mielenosoittajat] at home,” said Macron.

In addition, Macron asked social media platforms such as Snapchat and Tiktok to remove the “most sensitive” content related to the riots.

Snapchat’s spokesperson commented on the matter by stating that the platform has “zero tolerance” for content that encourages violence.

French the unions representing the police have called the demonstrators “cancers”.

“Today the police are on the front line because we are at war,” unions representing about half of France’s police force said on Friday.

With the events of the last few days, the UN has accused the French police of racism, which the French government emphatically denied on Friday, considering the accusations “unfounded”.

Ministry of the Interior 249 police and gendarmes were injured in the demonstrations between Thursday and Friday. None of the policemen were seriously injured.

According to AFP, 2,000 vehicles have burned and 3,880 fires have been set in the riots. At night, 40,000 police patrolled in France to calm the protests, which is many times more than in previous nights.

After Friday’s emergency meeting, Macron said that the interior ministry would take “additional measures” to stop the riots.

In Lyon, protesters burned a bus on Thursday.

Demonstrations began after two police officers stopped a 17-year-old young man in the Paris suburb of Nanterre for a traffic violation and the police shot the driver.

The police claimed that the driver was driving towards the police, until the video of the events started to spread. According to AFP, the police are standing next to the car in the video. In the video, a voice can be heard threatening to shoot him in the head. The driver starts to accelerate away from the scene, and one of the policemen shoots the driver at close range.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Le Monde tells demonstrations started in Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille, among others.

According to newspaper reports, protesters have set cars on fire, damaged public buildings, and looted and destroyed shops.

According to Le Monde, there have been demonstrations in Paris the mother of the young man who was shot. The young person is known as Nahel M. According to Reuters, Nahel’s death has fueled long-running complaints about police brutality and structural racism in law enforcement.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has said that she understands the reasons for the protests. However, he has condemned the riots by saying that “nothing justifies violence”.

Borne held its own ministerial meeting about the events on Friday morning. After the meeting, Borne stated, according to Le Monde, that all possibilities are being explored to restore order.

Brussels Macron, who interrupted his visit to the EU due to an emergency meeting, has said that declaring a national state of emergency is not an option for the time being. French right-wing politicians have called for a state of emergency to be declared.

At least Britain has warned its citizens about riots.

In Brussels, according to Le Monde, opinion has also been expressed in favor of Nahel. Dozens of protesters have also been arrested there.

Political scientist and head of the state research center CNRS Luc Rouban comment on Thursday to HS that the reaction is a continuation of long-standing tensions.