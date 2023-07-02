French Riots | Almost 500 people were arrested in the riots in France the night before Sunday

In Marseille and Lyon, the tasks reported by the police had decreased compared to the previous evening.

Almost 500 people have been arrested during the unrest in France the night before Sunday, the country’s interior ministry said early on Sunday.

More than a third of the arrests have been made in the country’s capital, Paris.

French Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman said early on Sunday on Twitter that the night had gone more calmly than previous nights.

In the cities of Lyon and Marseille, the police had reported fewer tasks by midnight than the previous evening. In Marseille, the police broke up a group of youths who had gathered on the city’s main street on Saturday evening.

French Minister of Justice Éric Dupond-Moretti said on Saturday that about 30 percent of those arrested in connection with the unrest have been minors.

“A third of those arrested were young, some very young. I appeal to parental responsibility,” the French president Emmanuel Macron said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

On Saturday Macron also said he was canceling his visit to Germany because of the riots.

For the past few days there have been fierce demonstrations and riots all over France. The unrest started after the police shot a 17-year-old boy of Algerian background.

As a result of the incident, accusations of discrimination against minorities have been made against the French police.