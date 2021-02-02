Although restaurants and cafes in France have been closed for three months due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic and can only offer take-out or delivery orders, some businessmen have decided to ignore the regulations. In response, the government announced tough penalties for those who break the law.

Three months without opening its doors and without being able to serve customers, three months without being clear about when they will be able to return to their activities. The closure of restaurants and cafes in France has taken longer than expected and has begun to take its toll on the patience of the owners and managers of these establishments.

At first, it was January 20 as a possible reopening date if the pandemic figures allowed it. However, the number of infections never fell to the 5,000 daily cases expected by the Government, in fact for days that daily cases have been above 20,000.

Added to this is the arrival in the country of variants of the virus, especially the British one, which has already caused havoc in some territories such as the Isle of France or Paris.

A call for civil disobedience spreads among French restaurants

With no early reopening in sight, an air of revolt has risen across France. It all started with a call to reveal himself by Stéphane Turillon, owner of ‘La Source Bleue’, a restaurant in the Doubs department, in the east of the country. His call was supported by Yannick Aleno, one of the most respected chefs in the country.

Turillon has been showing his discontent on social media for several months. In the most watched video, he invited to “make a revolution” and urged his colleagues to open their establishments: cafes, restaurants and bars on February 1. This video, published in early January, reached about 45,000 people.

Finally, Turillon decided not to open on the agreed day, in view of the fact that the gendarmes were present and of the risks that this unauthorized reopening entailed. However, his call encouraged others to follow in his footsteps. A group called “My restaurant opens on February 1” was created on Facebook, which has about 28,000 members.

Some did not wait for that date and opened clandestinely in recent days. On Wednesday of last week, a restaurant manager opened his premises to the public in Nice. He was detained by the police and his clients, about one hundred, were fined 135 euros per head.

Cases like this are repeated throughout the country. One of the most talked about occurred in Paris. On the Ile de la Cité, the L’Annexe restaurant served about ten diners on the terrace for lunch on Friday 29 January. The police were not long in arriving and fining all the customers.

Even the diary ‘Le Parisien’ published an extensive report in recent days. In it, two of his reporters managed to eat at tablecloths in several restaurants, entering a room full of customers who entered through a service door. Apparently the open sites are made known by word of mouth in each capital neighborhood.

“We have full reservations for lunch. It is true that with the help of the Government and this illegal opening we can survive. If we do not, it will be death for us,” explained the owner of a restaurant in the aforementioned article.

According to figures from the authorities, in the French capital and its surroundings at least 390 restaurants have been fined.

The Government warns of sanctions for clandestine reopening

Faced with these airs of resistance, the government issued a warning on February 1. The person in charge of doing this was the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, in an interview with the French radio station RTL. He explained that those who break the law can see the aid of the solidarity fund suspended for a month. In the event of a repeat offense, the annulment may be final. In addition to this, they could be forced to maintain their closure for another two or three months.

“It is extremely difficult for restaurant owners, morally and economically (…) but it does not justify the failure to respect the rules, which are sanitary rules,” said the minister.

This solidarity fund currently corresponds to 10,000 euros per month or compensation equivalent to 20% of the earnings made in 2019, with a maximum limit of 200,000 euros per month.

It should be noted that there are some derogations in effect for some restaurants, which may open their doors only to workers who work outside in the cold and to truck drivers. In these cases, it is up to each prefecture to issue these permits.