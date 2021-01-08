The Covid 19 pandemic has particularly penalized in France one of its most emblematic sectors: gastronomy. The government of Emmanuel Macron had promised a reopening of the restaurants and bars closed two months ago for next January 20, but hopes were diluted after the last press conference of the Prime Minister on Thursday.

The “health situation is far from normal” in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced this Thursday at a new press conference on the evolution of Covid-19. “15 thousand new cases” are detected daily in the country where there are also two outbreaks of the new British variant of the virus in Brittany and the Paris region.

Given these figures, Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health called on the French “not to lower their guard during the next few weeks.”

The collateral victims are the 112 thousand restaurants in the country that were supposed to open this January 20. “It will not be before February 20,” Castex said at the same press conference, adding that France must regain “a downward dynamic” from the pandemic before lifting restrictions.

Nous devons retrouver une dynamique de baisse: c’est la condition pour reprendre le contrôle de l’épidémie de # COVID19.

Toutes les activités, all les établissements, all équipements qui sont aujourd’hui fermés, resteront encore jusqu’à the end of ce mois. – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 7, 2021

Castex promised, however, that “the government will continue to help financially professionals in this sector who have been heavily affected by the crisis.”

A few days ago, in another intervention, Castex had promised that 2021 would be “the year of French gastronomy”, and announced that a qualified French personality is preparing an operation to “enhance the savoir faire of bars and restaurants (… ) and modernize their work tools “..

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Economy assured that the solidarity fund (which grants up to 10,000 euros a month to the owners of bars or restaurants) and the partial unemployment subsidy for workers who have been unemployed by the pandemic will be prolonged and new help must arrive.

“We want to cover all your fixed costs. If additional measures are needed here or there, we will be there (…) Not everything is on the table yet. It is not just a question of how much it costs, it is also a question of psychological support. We must give more support to those who suffer the most, ”said Bruno Le Maire.

It already seems certain that the reopening of bars and restaurants will not take place before mid-February 2021. On January 20 an evaluation will be made to “examine the health situation and the conditions to resume activity” for then.

The reopening of restaurants may be conditional on the download of the application TousAntiCovidas suggested by Jean-François Delfraissy, infectious disease specialist and chairman of the scientific council in an interview with Le Monde on Friday, January 1.

A battery of aid “insufficient” according to the most affected

So far, in addition to the 10,000 euros a month of aid, entrepreneurs in the gastronomic sector have a reduction of up to 50% in the rental price of their businesses. But President Emmanuel Macron also announced that “all stores that are forced to close will receive 20% of their 2019 earnings” if they prefer this option to the 10,000 euros per month from the “solidarity fund.”

The Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, also announced exceptional measures of 900 euros per month until February 2021, for temporary workers, short-term contracts in the hospitality industry, and certain temporary workers who have been punished by the closure of bars and restaurants.

Finally, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire had announced the implementation of other aid if the restaurants did not reopen on January 20, 2020, which is the case now. “We will cover all fixed charges and if necessary, we will do more,” he said.

Only sale to go

Restaurants and bars were closed for 3 months in the spring of 2020 during the first lockdown. During the summer they reopened but then from October they had to face the curfew from 9 pm. Since October 30 they closed again, although with the possibility of selling to go.

This is the case of Aurélien Pasquier, owner of two restaurants: the Caminito Cabaret which has been in the 13th arrondissement of Paris for six years, and another opened in December 2019, which did not even achieve customer loyalty as it was also affected by weeks of strikes against the pension reform.

“We opened in a month of strike, it is something that happens, to be expected. At the end of January and in February we worked very well, we met the people of the neighborhood, but the Covid arrived. It is awful. I did not want to do take away sales there, I am taking advantage of the aid and my employees are partially unemployed. In a year, I only opened five months, I don’t know what to do. I do not know where we are going and worst of all is that we do not know when it will end, this begins to last too long ”.

In Caminito CabaretOn the other hand, take away sales seem to work, but the 31-year-old businessman and a compulsive smoker is realistic when it comes to analysis.

“The take away sale is cool but it is not economically viable, we are not a fast-food, we are not willing to sell until very late and our prices are higher. It is being very hard and the truth is that we are juggling state aid. Unfortunately, the State does not give us what we had earned before the start of the pandemic. We started with 6,500 euros and went to 10,000 euros in the second confinement, but it is not enough ”, he alleges.

“In addition, in the first confinement everyone supported us, the gas, electricity, telephone bills, etc., many people forgave us or deferred payments. But in this second confinement, this is not the case, being closed does not mean that we have nothing to pay and the worst thing is that rent is a fixed charge and is very important in Paris ”.

The 10 thousand euros of the solidarity fund “are not enough” according to Pasquier, who also does not renounce to pay the full salary to his employees. As partial unemployment covers 80% of the salary, he completes the money to pay 100% to his workers.

In a last initiative, the Caminito … he is selling his wares at a local market on Wednesdays and Sundays. Above all, the team maintains a good mood and actively uses their social networks to maintain ties with their customers.

According to data from the Dépêche du Midi newspaper, “the Covid crisis could end one in two restaurants and cause the destruction of 130,000 jobs. Losses for the sector reach a colossal amount of 30,000 million euros per year.”

Restaurants offering take-out or home delivery stay open to fill orders and ensure customers pick up orders (in other words, click and collect).