About Dayot Upamecano and Bayern Munich a lot has been reported in the past few months. Now, according to Loïc Tanzi, the serious French medium rules RMC Sport final clarity about the future of the central defender of RB Leipzig.
Accordingly, Upamecano has decided to switch to Bayern in the summer. The German record champions, who have publicly confirmed the efforts for Upamecano several times in the past few weeks, will pay the 22-year-old’s stipulated release clause. A contract has already been reached between the player and his prospective new club. L’Équipe also confirmed this information.
Upamecano, who is one of the most sought-after players in his position, has been associated with FC Bayern, especially with clubs from the Premier League such as Chelsea and Liverpool. Now it turns out, however, that – provided that there are no dramatic changes – the former Salzburg Bundesliga player will remain.
Thus, FC Bayern has found a successor for David Alaba, who will migrate free of charge this summer. For Upamecano, however, the reigning club world champion has to pay more than 40 million euros to activate the release clause anchored in Upamecano’s contract.