French rapper Mohamed Sylla (stage name MHD) was sentenced to twelve years in prison on Saturday after being found complicit in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Paris in 2018. French media Sunday. The victim was hit by Sylla’s car, after which he was assaulted by more than ten people and died. The car was found burned out. It was probably a conflict between gangs.

The 29-year-old rapper continues to insist that he had nothing to do with the murder, even on Sunday in the packed court in Paris. Others involved have received sentences of up to 18 years. The French rapper was arrested in 2019, the day before he was to hold a concert at the Afas Live in Amsterdam.

MHD made afro-trap, a type of music that combines French-language rap with American beats. He was also popular in the Netherlands; he collaborated with the leading rap label TopNotch, which also includes top Dutch artists such as De Jeugd van Today and The Oppositions. MHD’s debut album immediately went gold; that means it has been sold more than 20,000 times.