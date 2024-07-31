France’s national railway company SNCF estimated that 80,000 passengers would be affected by disruption on a high-speed train line in the southeast of the country on Wednesday, according to an emailed statement from the company.
The company added that a “small, sudden tornado” had damaged the network, noting that trees had fallen on the high-speed train line due to thunderstorms, according to Bloomberg News Agency on Wednesday. The southeastern high-speed train line connects the Paris and Lyon regions.
