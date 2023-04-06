French protests | Hundreds of thousands again opposed the pension reform

In France, the Constitutional Council’s decision on the Macron administration’s pension law is expected next week.

in France has been shown again the opinion of the president Emmanuel Macron against the pension law that was forced through. In total, hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in several cities, and there have also been scuffles in connection with the demonstrations.

Macron himself is currently visiting China.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornen the government forced through a pension law strongly opposed by trade unions using a controversial constitutional clause without the approval of the lower house of parliament after it became clear that the bill would have failed in a parliamentary vote. The new law raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increases the time people have to work to receive a full pension.

Now all parties are waiting for the decision of the Constitutional Council, which is coming on April 14. The Council has the power to repeal the law either partially or completely. If the council approves the law, Macron can sign it.

The Council makes its decision strictly interpreting the law. However, the trade unions want to show that the protest movement that started in January still has power.

The trade union leading the CFDT Laurent Berger has called the situation a democratic crisis. Macron’s assistant has denied the claim and said that the reform was already on Macron’s program during last year’s election campaign.

Picket have waved placards and union flags across France. According to the trade union CGT, there were 400,000 participants in the Paris demonstration.

In Paris, the awning of a restaurant favored by Macron caught fire during the protest. According to AFP’s Fotografaja, in the western French city of Nantes, several protesters threw stones at the police, who responded with tear gas.

Elsewhere, the demonstrations remained largely peaceful, and many included dancers or brass bands.

The police had a total of up to 800,000 people waiting at the scene throughout the country. A record number of people, more than 1.2 million, marched against the reform in early March, but last week the number was smaller.

On Thursday, the Paris metro ran for the first time on a strike day with minimal disruption, and across the country only a quarter of the bullet trains were cancelled. According to the Ministry of Education, only eight percent of teachers were on strike.

The French government has justified longer working careers by ensuring the sustainability of the pension system. In the rest of Europe, people work well into their sixties.

The situation has affected Macron’s popularity. According to a survey published on Wednesday, the extreme right Marine Le Pen would beat Macron in the elections if last year’s presidential elections were repeated now.