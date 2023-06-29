French protests | Fires, looting and fireworks in the riots – according to the Minister of the Interior, 150 have already been arrested

Scores of people have been arrested in France during the second night of unrest. The protests broke out after the police shot dead a 17-year-old youth.

Two police officers stopped a 17-year-old young man in France for violating traffic rules on Tuesday, and the situation ended with the death of the young man. The police distorted the course of events until the video of the incident began to spread. In the video, the police are standing next to a stationary car, and one of them shoots the driver at close range.

Several riots broke out because of what happened, and the demonstrations continued violently the night before Thursday. President Emmanuel Macron has called a crisis meeting because of the violence.

Information on the number of arrested protesters varies. Minister of the Interior by Gerald Darman According to the news agency AFP, 150 people were arrested during the night.

Thursday the night before, there were riots in different parts of France.

Videos shared on social media show mobs setting cars on fire and looting shops, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

In the suburb of Nanterre, where the dead youth was from, police were forced to partially withdraw from the area, French newspaper Le Monde reported.

Protesters were seen shooting fireworks at police stations across Paris.

Demonstrators also clashed with the police in the city of Lille. Footage published online shows people in the town hall of the suburb of Mons-en-Barœul setting documents and chairs on fire.

In the western city of Rennes, about 300 people gathered to honor the memory of the young man who died. Some people lit fires, and the police dispersed the group.

A police officer helps a colleague who was injured during the protests in Nanterre.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the shooting of the youth was “unforgivable”.

“Nothing justifies the death of a young person,” President Macron told reporters in Marseille, calling for “peace to carry out justice.”

“This is about a young person who has been killed. It’s inexplicable, inexcusable,” he said, adding that the case would be heard immediately in the courts, where he hoped justice would “do its job quickly.”

Macron’s the comments sparked anger in police unions. According to the unions, Macron was in a hurry to condemn the policemen involved in the incident.

The Alliance police union demanded that the perpetrators must be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. The rival Unité SGP Police spoke of “political interventions that encourage anti-police hatred”.

Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman said it would take legal action against a third police union over the “inappropriate and deplorable” tweet. The France police union published a tweet with which it sought to justify the young man’s death.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said “bravo” to the police who “opened fire on the young criminal”. The tweet blamed the young man’s parents for his death, stating that they had been “incapable of raising their son”.

The victim the mother stated in a social media video that the police took her child from her and called on people to participate in a march honoring her son’s memory.

“He was still a child. He needed his mother,” he said.

“He gave me a kiss goodbye in the morning and said, ‘I love you mom.’ An hour later I was told that someone had shot my son. What should I do? He was my life. He was everything to me.”

Of murder the accused police officer is in custody. He says he shot because he felt his life was in danger.

The youth who died on Tuesday is the second person this year in France to be killed by police shooting during a traffic raid.

In 2022, a record 13 people died this way.

Legal organizations have criticized the 2017 law amendment, which expanded the right of police officers to use firearms.

Citing official statistics, Le Monde newspaper reported that the annual number of police shootings at moving vehicles has been consistently higher since the change.

The news agency Reuters reports that the majority of those who have died in traffic raids since 2017 have been dark-skinned or Arab.

In a car there were two other people at the time of the shooting. One escaped and the other was arrested by the police.

Authorities have launched two separate investigations after the teenager’s death. One for the possible murder of a police officer and the other driver’s failure to stop his vehicle and his alleged attempt to kill a police officer.