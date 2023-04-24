It will not have escaped your notice that there are fierce protests in France. The government wants people there to work an extra year before retirement. And everyone knows that the French hate two things: talking to tourists (especially in English) and working. The angry mob therefore takes to the streets to protest.

Trade union CGT reacts to the message of Emmanuel Macron, the President of France: ‘Macron promised a hundred days to appease it, we promise him a hundred days of action and anger!’ In addition, the union calls on all citizens to observe “a national day of anger” on May 3. The French demonstrators also aim their arrows at major events, including the GP of Monaco.

The Cannes Film Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros Tournament and the Avignon Festival could end in the dark! The demonstrators chase the French cabinet with power cuts.

The GP of Monaco in the dark? uh…

It turned out on April 20 that the union is not necessarily bluffing. Then the power went out at Montpellier airport and in a building in Hérault, just as Macron was there. Now it will not immediately be dark on the track if the power goes out; the race is run during the day. The union may not have given much thought to this or the power cuts must last until sunset.

In addition, you can imagine that a power failure can be very annoying for all facilities next to the track. That was the reason last year that the start was delayed an hour. Perhaps the organization should look for a number of generators as an emergency plan. If you want to get used to the idea of ​​an evening race through the streets of Monte Carlo, you can. In the official F1 game you can set the race to run in the dark.

When is the Monaco GP?

By the way, the GP of Monaco is on the weekend of May 28 and therefore after the days of anger. Who knows, it will all work out. There is as yet no response from the FIA ​​or the organization of the GP of Monaco to the message from the French union.