The Paris prosecutor’s office announced Thursday that it will appeal the acquittal of Airbus and Air France in the case of the Rio-Paris accident, which killed 228 people in June 2009.

By appealing the decision, the prosecution seeks to give “full effect to the remedies provided for in the law” and “submit the case to a second degree of jurisdiction”declared the institution in a statement.

The two companies were tried for involuntary manslaughter and on April 17 the Paris court acquitted them of any criminal responsibility, considering that although “mistakes” were made, they could not demonstrate “any causal relationship” with the accident.

This decision caused outrage among the relatives of the victims. “It’s an immense relief,” admitted Alain Jakubowicz, a lawyer for some forty victims and the Entraide et Solidarité association, which represents the families of the victims, to AFP.

“This appeal by the attorney general’s office was the last chance for the families of the victims,” ​​he insisted, stressing the numerous “mistakes in this case.”

At the end of the trial, which took place from October 10 to December 8, the Paris judicial court prosecutor requested the acquittal of both companies, considering that it was “impossible to prove” their guilt.

Jakubowicz celebrated the “very unusual decision of the attorney general’s office to appeal”, considering that the public ministry requested the acquittal of the companies during the trial.

“There will be a new trial, and the determination of the families will be even greater. This gives us a lot of hope,” said the lawyer. Airbus lawyer Simon Ndiaye did not want to react immediately, and Air France lawyer François Saint-Pierre was not immediately available to AFP.

On June 1, 2009, the plane operating flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed in the middle of the night while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, a few hours after takeoff. On board the plane, an A330, there were 216 passengers of 33 nationalities, including 61 French, 58 Brazilian, two Spanish and one Argentine. The 12-person crew consisted of 11 French and one Brazilian.

EFE