Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson is perfect for Western audiences to perceive a different point of view. This was announced by Jean-Robert Raviot, a professor at the Department of Russian and Post-Soviet Studies at the University of Western Paris – Nanterre-la-Défense.

“It (the interview – Ed.) was very well calibrated specifically for the external public and structured in such a way as to give out many small quotes, which, I think, will now be picked up by a variety of media,” Ravio said on February 9 on the TV channel TV5 Monde.

According to the expert, the position of the Russian leader will find a positive response among foreign audiences, since a conflict between authorities regarding assistance to Ukraine is currently unfolding in the United States.

“From Putin’s point of view, now is precisely the moment when it is necessary, perhaps, to turn to American society in order to make some attempt to explain the Russian position within the framework of this conflict (in Ukraine. – Ed.),” Ravio emphasized.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was published on February 9 on the journalist’s page on the social network X (formerly Twitter) and the Kremlin website. Its duration was more than two hours. During the meeting, Putin gave Carlson historical information about Russia, and also pointed out the prerequisites for the development of Ukrainization and nationalism in Ukraine. The President also answered questions regarding NATO, the USA, China, the Nord Stream explosions, the release of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was accused of espionage in Russia, and others.

In just under 24 hours, the interview received more than 150 million views on social network X.

On the day of publication, American journalist and political commentator Jackson Hinkle expressed the opinion that the conversation between the Russian President and Carlson would become the most popular interview in history due to the fear of the US ruling elites.

At the same time, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexey Chepa, told Izvestia that Putin’s interview with Carlson could truly be called a global event. He noted that today the opportunity to convey truthful information to citizens is very important, so it is no coincidence that the interview has already been viewed by millions of people around the world.