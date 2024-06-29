French pianist prodigy Mourad Tsimbo, known by his stage name Mourad, died on Saturday at the age of 19 after suffering from an illness since childhood, according to one of his business managers.

The young man, who hails from the Comoros, began his musical career while he was, as usual, in the large “Timon” hospital in Marseille.

Mourad grew up in the working-class Castellane district of the southern French city, much like football star Zinedine Zidane.

In the hospital, when he was fourteen, he discovered the piano, which he had never played in his life. After hearing a piece of Chopin’s music online, he played it improvising. Another patient was filming the scene and posted it on social media, which received great interaction and admiration.

Salim Baghil, Murad’s business manager and one of the officials in charge of the “1392 Records” company, said that the young pianist was fluent in melodies only by hearing, and “he played without any musical notes.”

Murad soon took off strongly artistically, and released two albums, while a third is in preparation.

One of the most prominent artists he has collaborated with is the rap star Soprano, and one of his most important concerts is his playing during important sports matches.

Salim Baghail explained that Murad died on Saturday morning at the Necker Hospital for Children in the French capital, Paris, as a result of a rare disease, “ornithine transcarbamoyl deficiency.”

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payant described the late artist, via the X platform, as “the genius pianist of Marseille”, noting that “his unique playing (…) aroused admiration”.

As for Renaud Musolier, President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, he considered that Mourad Tsimbo provided the audience with “the blessing of rare and fraternal moments.”

Marseille club confirmed, via the “X” platform, that the colors of its shirts, “blue and white, will preserve the memory of the boy who expressed his love for Marseille and its club in an unparalleled way through the piano.”

Murad’s body will be transferred to his home country, the Comoros, where he will be buried.