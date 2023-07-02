Speaking to the media, Elizabeth Bourne said:

We will confront violence with vigilance and strictness, and with harsher penalties for those who attack officials.

We will stand with local elected officials as we stand ready to confront violence.

The government will be mobilized until calm is restored throughout the country.

We asked the judiciary and the Public Prosecution Office to deal with the perpetrators of violence as strictly as possible.

What happened to the house of a mayor in Paris, on Sunday, is shocking, and we will not tolerate it.

We harnessed all capabilities to confront violence, 45 thousand police officers, helicopters, drones and armored vehicles were harnessed.

Today, the home of the mayor of Lai-les-Rose in southern Paris, Vinson Jonbrunn, was hit by a car and set on fire while his wife and two children were sleeping inside.

The French Ministry of the Interior had said earlier that the severity of the riots across the country had subsided last night, while tens of thousands of police officers were deployed in cities across the country after the funeral of a young man whose killing by police bullets ignited widespread unrest.

Nael, a 17-year-old of Algerian origin, was shot dead by a policeman when police stopped his car on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.