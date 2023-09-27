The French Government presented this September 27 an inter-ministerial plan to combat bullying and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne promised an “uncompromising fight” against this type of aggression. The announcement comes after the suicide deaths of several teenagers that have sparked widespread outrage in French society in recent years.

“This mobilization must be comprehensive; everyone has a role to play,” Élisabeth Borne said at a press conference. The French Government will lead a “relentless fight against bullying” not only in schools, but anywhere it plays a key threat in a child’s life.

“Our plan is 100% prevention, 100% detection, 100% solutions,” Borne said.

Before the press conference, the prime minister heard testimonies from students who were harassed or who were actively involved in associations fighting harassment.

“Obviously, these are not easy stories to tell,” he said. “Talking about them is very important and committing to helping others is also a beautiful way to rebuild yourself,” added the president.

After the suicide of 13-year-old Lindsay in May in Pas-de-Calais, Borne asked several members of his cabinet to work on an inter-ministerial plan for the start of the new school year.

A photograph shows t-shirts and posters with messages against the bullying suffered by Lindsay hanging on the fence of the Bracke Desrousseaux high school, on the sidelines of a memorial march in memory of the 13-year-old girl, who committed suicide after being bullied at school. June 18, 2023. AFP – DENIS CHARLET

In recent weeks, several measures have come into force, including forcing bullies to change schools and punishing those who harass students from other schools online.

The French government also launched an app to detect harassment and introduced an emergency help number, 3018, dedicated to online harassment.

Phone confiscation

The Minister of Education, Gabriel Attal, announced the creation of “empathy courses” that will be included in the school curriculum – similar to what exists in other countries, in particular Denmark – from the start of the 2024 school year.

Borne stated that local prosecutors will now be “systematically” informed of harassment complaints.

The Government is also considering confiscating the phones of perpetrators of serious cyberbullying and banning them from using social media.

Bullying is a serious problem in France. Authorities estimate that it affects one in ten students and has caused the death of some of them, as was the case of a 14-year-old girl who faced cyberbullying from her classmates and died in 2021 after jumping into the Seine River in Paris.

Bullying was back in the news after 15-year-old Nicolas committed suicide in Poissy (Yvelines) the day after the start of the school year, which opened a series of debates about how bullying is managed in educational establishments. .

The Minister of Education, Gabriel Attal, also indicated that each school institution must have an anti-bullying strategy “before the end of the year.”

*Adapted from its original in English

With AFP