The French Prime Minister, Michel Barnierhas assured that France “is going through a” difficult in economic terms “reality that will not disappear with a motion of censure“, and has advanced that this “will make everything more serious and more difficult.”

In what will probably be his last intervention in the National Assembly shortly before his possible dismissal is voted on, Barnier began by congratulating himself that the Social Security budget project for 2025 has been the subject of an agreement between deputies and senators in the joint commission, to then wield a decisive: “We have reached the moment of truth, of responsibility”.

“It is urgent to respond to our budget debt, facing the reality of our public accounts,” he recalled.

Le Pen: “We are going to put an end to a Government of appearances”

The leader of the French extreme right, Marine Le Pen, has justified her vote in favor of the motion of censure to end “a Government of appearances” that she wanted “prolong policies” of the president, Emmanuel Macronand that “due to intransigence, dogmatism and sectarianism has prevented the slightest concession” to the opposition.

“The policy of chaos would be not to put an end to this Government,” he has come to argue before the plenary session of the National Assembly LePen. The far-right leader has accused the prime minister of relying on the same recipes as Macron, “disauthorized at the polls” in the last legislative elections, which turned him into “a government devoid of democratic bases.”

Le Pen has assured that Barnier rejected her group’s demands regarding immigration, the fight against insecurity and the protection of purchasing power, and has accused him of applying “cold accountingdevised in bureaucratic offices without putting themselves in the place of citizens” when preparing the budget project.

“This budget goes against the French, especially the weakest, those who have a small pension, the sick, the working poor, those considered too rich to be helped and not poor enough to be spared the fiscal steamroller,” he denounced.

Attal: “They make a mistake in the face of history”

“They make a mistake in the face of history,” stated the Macronist Gabriel Attalwhen defending the Government of conservative Michel Barnier. “France needs stability and the world needs a stable France,” said Attal, upon taking the stand of the National Assembly as leader of the centrist parliamentary group. Ensemble pour la République (United for the Republic), during the debate prior to the vote on the motion of censure.

The one who was Barnier’s predecessor at the Matignon palace has assured that France is “sick” but will not find the antidote not even in the recipes of the extreme left –in reference to France Insoumise, the party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon– not even on the extreme right of Marine Le Pen, which are the two blocs that have filed motions of censure against Barnier.

For this reason, although they are from different parties, their deputies will support Michel Barnier – who despite coming from the traditional right was appointed by the president, Emmanuel Macron – and will not rush France into “the unknown”, Attal has stated.