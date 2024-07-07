Sunday, July 7, 2024, 9:52 PM











French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced that he will submit his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, “faithful to republican tradition” following the defeat of the parties supporting his government in the second round of the French elections held on Sunday.

“In keeping with republican tradition, I will present my resignation to the President of the Republic tomorrow morning,” Attal said from the courtyard of the Maison de Matignon, the official residence of the Prime Minister, according to French media.

The head of the Government has indicated that he will continue to serve “as long as duty requires it” and until a new government is established. The decision is due to the lack of an absolute or relative majority of Together for the Republic, the second formation in the National Assembly after the elections this Sunday, according to projections.

“I would like to congratulate the 577 elected deputies. I did not choose this dissolution, but I refused to submit. We decided to fight. I warned of the risk of an absolute majority for La France Insoumise or the National Rally and of the risk of our movement disappearing. These three risks were dismissed by the French. We owe it to this French spirit attached to its values,” he argued.

He stressed that centrism “is alive and kicking” thanks to the “determination” of its representatives. “We have held on and we have three times more deputies than the estimates suggested at the beginning of this campaign,” he stressed in his speech.

The projections place the New Popular Front as the party with the most seats (180-215), followed by Macron’s Together for the Republic (150-180 seats) and the National Rally (120-150 seats). The National Assembly has 577 seats, so the absolute majority stands at 289.