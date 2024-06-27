The contender for the post of Prime Minister of France said that he would not send the military to Ukraine

The head of the French right-wing National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, promised not to send troops to Ukraine if he takes the post of Prime Minister of France. He reported about this during a televised debate on the France 2 channel.

Bardella explained that sending troops would make France a party to the Ukrainian conflict. “Many European countries do not want their soldiers to be sent to Ukraine,” the head of the French party added.

The contender for the post of Prime Minister of France also announced his intention to avoid escalation in relations with Russia, which is a nuclear power. “For this reason, I oppose sending long-range missiles to Kyiv that could be used to strike Russian territory,” Bardella said.

Previously, Bardella supported sending weapons to Ukraine that would not lead to an escalation of the conflict. The head of the National Association added that his red line is also drawing France into a military conflict with Russia and complicity in hostilities.