Wednesday, October 6, 2021
French Prime Minister calls on Brussels to be “firm” on Britain

by Admin
October 5, 2021
in World
French Prime Minister Jean Castix

French Prime Minister Jean Castix said on Tuesday he had asked the European Commission to “move more” and take a “firmer” stance towards Britain over the fishing row between Paris and London.

“If that is not enough, we will press … to get the British to honor their pledges, and we will reconsider all the terms included in the agreements concluded under the auspices of the European Union, but also the bilateral cooperation between us and the United Kingdom,” he said.

Recommended

