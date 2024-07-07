Home page politics

Prime Minister Garbriel Attal looks serious – but will head of state Emmanuel Macron accept his resignation? © Ludovic Marin/AFP/dpa

France’s left wing unexpectedly wins the parliamentary election. The government camp is doing better than feared. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister is drawing conclusions.

Paris – French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has announced his resignation following the surprise victory of the left-wing coalition in the parliamentary elections. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp no longer has a majority, he announced after the first projections became known. He will submit his resignation to Macron on Monday morning.

According to the figures, the left-wing alliance won the election surprisingly. Attal’s government camp lost its majority in the National Assembly. It is likely to slip from 250 seats to 150 to 180 seats, making it the second strongest party at most.

Macron can ask Attal and the government to remain in office on a provisional basis to deal with day-to-day business until the majority supports a new government. With the Olympic Games starting in Paris on July 26, Attal’s government may remain in office for a few more weeks.

Macron appointed Attal as prime minister in January. At 34, he became the youngest prime minister in recent French history. Attal was considered quite popular and had a reputation for being able to discuss issues with representatives of other political camps. Nevertheless, he was unable to rescue the French government, which was under pressure in parliament, from its predicament. Attal also led the election campaign for the parliamentary elections.

President Macron had set himself the goal of expanding the relative majority of his centrist forces in the National Assembly with the early parliamentary elections. This failed. Nevertheless, his camp performed better than expected just a few days ago. dpa