French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour must pay a fine of 10,000 euros for incitement to hatred. Zemmour said in 2020 that young migrants coming to France alone “have no reason to be here”. He called them thieves, murderers and rapists. Zemmour’s lawyer has already announced that he will appeal.

