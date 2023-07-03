French President Emmanuel Macron wants to talk on Tuesday with more than 220 mayors of regions that have been hit hard by the protests and riots in France in recent days. According to TV channel BFMTV, Macron also wants to meet the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly, the French Lower House, on Monday to discuss the situation.
