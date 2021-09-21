The call between the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, will be to obtain “clarifications”, and not a “reconciliation”, after the crisis linked to the submarine contract with Australia – stressed an adviser to the European president , this Tuesday (21).

Expected to take place “in the next few days, before the weekend”, the call “will not be a reconciliation, but a conversation to clarify matters, because there was a fundamental and formal problem”, said Stéphane Séjourné, MEP from the center and Macron’s political adviser to France Inter radio.

Séjourné evoked “the way this contract [entre França e Austrália] was broken, which sows doubts, including about the very idea of ​​being an ally of the Americans”.

Regarding the substance, the political adviser considered that the change in the decision of Australia, which committed to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, is due to “differences on the strategy for the Indo-Pacific”.

With territories in this region, France “has something to say” and defends “appeasement”, while “the United States is, above all, in a confrontation with China”, added Stéphane Séjourné.

Macron’s adviser also pointed out that Canberra violated the terms of the French submarine purchase contract, which is why “there will be compensations” as well as “diplomatic compensations”.

“The political response can be European” and begins to be built around the idea of ​​“strategic autonomy in Europe” in defense matters, which “no one wanted to hear about”, but which “has now been taken up by all European capitals” , completed.

