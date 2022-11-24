The prosecutor’s eye rests on the tenant of the Elysée. French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly under investigation. The news was reported by the newspaper Le Parisien, and has not so far been denied by the Elysée.

The investigation – which would be the first for the French leader – would be opened in November and the accusation made by the National Financial Prosecutor (Pnf) would be of “favoritism” and “illicit financing of the electoral campaign”. According to reports, the investigations would concern the links between Emmanuel Macron and the international business consultancy firm McKinsey.

The suspicion is that of aiding and abetting the New York-based company for the assignment of some consultancies with “colossal sums”. Furthermore, a possible hidden financing by McKinsey for the 2017 election campaign is also being investigated.

Of the three investigating judges, one is Serge Tournaire, known for having indicted François Fillon in 2017 for the fictitious employment of his wife Penelope, and also Nicolas Sarkozy in the Bygmalion case.