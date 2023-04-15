French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into law the controversial law raising the retirement age in France by two years from 62 to 64. The law was officially published on Saturday.

The way was clear for Macron to sign the law after the Constitutional Council ruled on Friday that key elements of France’s controversial pension reforms do not violate the constitution. Six smaller measures that were part of the package were rejected.

The government pushed through the controversial pension reforms without a vote in parliament. In recent months, there have been massive demonstrations and strikes in France, but Macron stuck to the reforms.

It is expected to be demonstrated again on Saturday. The unions have also called for another major day of protest on May 1, Labor Day. The unions have ignored an invitation to talk to Macron. According to polls, the Macron's popularity has fallen to an all-time low.