Turkey has expressed its displeasure over a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron. Turkey’s displeasure is so directly that he has accused Emmanuel Macron of spreading Islamophobia. In fact, Turkey’s statement has come as a reaction to the statement of Emmanuel Macron in which he said that there is a kind of crisis in Islam in the whole world.

Now in response to his statement, a spokesman for Turkish President Rechep Tayyip Erdwan has said that the President’s statement is a provocative statement. This will promote anti-Muslim and Islamophobia.

What did macros say



Since last Friday, Macron presented a plan for the prevention of “Islamic separatism”, since which he has come under target of all Muslim scholars around the world. In his speech, Macron said that Islam is facing a crisis all over the world.