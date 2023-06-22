On Friday June 23, at 7:10 am in Bogotá, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest of France 24, RFI and franceinfo (radio and TV). On the occasion of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact taking place in Paris, the Élysée leader will speak with Stéphane Ballong, from France 24, Mounia Daoudi, from RFI, and Marc Fauvelle, from franceinfo.

Live from the Brongniart Palace in Paris, our journalists will ask the French president about the challenges of the green transition and aid to developing countries to deal with the climate emergency and the fight against poverty.

What financing is needed? What contribution should the richest nations make? How can civil society and the private sector be mobilized? The president will also review the commitments made by France and its allies.