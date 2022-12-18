French President Emmanuel Macron has encouraged Kylian Mbappé after the lost World Cup final against Argentina. Despite a hat-trick, the 23-year-old star attacker could not save his team from defeat: France lost on penalties.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Soon after the decision, Macron took to the field at Lusail Stadium, where he visited the grieving Mbappé and gave an encouraging speech. The Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was also concerned about the attacker of Paris Saint-Germain, who was very disappointed after the lost final. Although Mbappé became the all-time top scorer in World Cup finals, he failed to extend his world title.

Macron mourned with the national football team. “Les Bleus made us dream,” Macron tweeted from the stands of the Lusail stadium in Qatar. The president then took the podium on the field for the awards ceremony. See also Probation for drivers after accident with four dead

With greats in plane

Macron had flown to Doha to attend the World Cup final. He brought international Christopher Nkunku, among others, who was injured just before the start of the global final round. Former football players Alain Giresse, Bruno Cheyrou and Laure Boulleau also boarded a plane with Macron, as did female referee Stéphanie Frappart, boxing champion Brahim Asloum and judo legend Teddy Riner.

| Schedule

View all results, the goalscorers, the score of all matches, the (final) positions in all groups and the remaining program of the World Cup in Qatar here.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news, premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Russia and Ukraine: 5 scenarios of how the war could end





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.